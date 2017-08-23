E/PC has sights set on NUIC crown

Three of the top teams in the first 1-A Associated Press poll of the new season come from the NUIC Northwest. Eastland/Pearl City checks in at number five, and the Wildcatz think the conference title is within reach, thanks in part to the strong bond among the players.

"I go back and look at the great teams we had in the past,' head coach Randy Asche said. "here was that bond, that brotherhood, but there was also that competitive nature to them."

Asche says practice would get almost as intense as games. That makes going out and competing on Friday nights the easy part.

The Wildcatz aren't a huge team, but they do have Illinois State commit Peyton Asche blocking on the offensive line. He and the other linemen will try to create space for their quick teammates.

"Most of us are pretty fast," junior wide receiver Lucas Petersen said. "We don't look too big but we can run."

Eastland/Pearl City opens the season Friday night against East Dubuque.