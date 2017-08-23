August lacking in rainfall after a very wet start to summer

With one week left to August 2017, the month is on track to be one of the driest on record. Barely over 1/2" of rain has been recorded in Rockford so far.

This is a far departure from June and July, which were on the opposite end of the spectrum. Both months featured nearly 7 1/2" of rainfall, double what each month usually gets. Since then, rain has been very hit-or-miss, which has some benefits. The river flooding situation has resided after a very dry month.

If we don't see any more rain this month, August 2017 could be the 5th driest on record for Rockford, with 0.61" of rainfall.

The extra dry weather may be having an impact on your lawn or garden. Your lawn needs about 1" of rainfall a week to stay green and lush looking, so water accordingly (water up to one inch, minus whatever rain has fallen that week). When using your sprinklers, put a small dish out in the yard with an inch marked, measured from the bottom of the dish. Once the sprinkler water has filled the dish up to that point, you should be set to turn off the sprinklers. Try to water all at once, and in the early morning, for optimal results.

There is a chance for rain Sunday night into Monday, which could boost the month's totals up a little further before the month ends. Stay tuned to the forecast as the forecast evolves closer to Sunday to see if the rain chances pan out.