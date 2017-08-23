YouthBuild Rockford secures funding to stay open

Funding comes through for a program that helps struggling teens who drop out of high school.
YouthBuild Rockford is getting $1 million from the federal government.
The two year grant covers it's apprenticeship program.
YouthBuild helps 16 to 24 year-olds who have dropped out of high school find better quality jobs.
They get them back in good standing with a high school diploma or equivalent.
They build and renovate affordable housing units during their apprenticeship.
More than a thousand teens have gone through the program in the 22 years it's been around.
