YouthBuild Rockford secures funding to stay open - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

YouthBuild Rockford secures funding to stay open

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Funding comes through for a program that helps struggling teens who drop out of high school.

YouthBuild Rockford is getting $1 million from the federal government.  

The two year grant covers it's apprenticeship program.  

YouthBuild helps 16 to 24 year-olds who have dropped out of high school find better quality jobs.  

They get them back in good standing with a high school diploma or equivalent.  

They build and renovate affordable housing units during their apprenticeship.  

More than a thousand teens have gone through the program in the 22 years it's been around.

