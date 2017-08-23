SwedishAmerican donates thousands of dollars worth of school supplies

Rockford students are getting a big donation of school supplies.

SwedishAmerican collected more than 1,500 pieces of school supplies for RPS 205.

Lincoln Middle School's Student Council helped collect the donations on Wednesday.

This is the first time Swedes says it's done a school supplies

Drive like this and school leaders say this will have a huge impact on students.

"You're taking a kid that may not have any school supplies and you're giving them a backpack full of fresh supplies. It makes them feel wanted, it makes them feel justified that 'hey, someone really cares about me,'" said Lincoln Middle School Principal Jim Parker.

Swedes says the supplies add up to about $3,000 worth of donations.