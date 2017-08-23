Hope Over Addiction expands Narcan training with new program

Saving more lives, that's the goal of a new drug overdose program in Winnebago County.

"You have to save a person for them to recover or be treated for addiction," said Tammy Wardemann.

Wardemann knows this all too well. She lost her son to heroin three years ago.

"It gives purpose and meaning to my son's death that someone else was able to live," said Wardemann.

Now, she's trying to help other parents avoid the grief of losing a child by training them on the life-saving drug Narcan.

Narcan, also known as Nalaxone, is a drug that's used to reverse the effects of heroin or an opioid overdose.

"We try to give them a tool that they can use to save their child's life, and we have had people, i know people, parents who were able to save their child," said Wardemann.

While the group has trained people to use Narcan in the past, they're expanding with a new program by teaming up with the Winnebago County Health Department.

"This actually broadens our ability to help more people," said Wardemann.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner's Office, 96 people died from overdoses last year.

We're halfway through 2017 and already that numbers has reached 50.

"It concerns me quite a bit.. I fear we are definitely going to jump well over the 96," said Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

Hintz says getting Narcan out in the community could help those numbers go down.

"It's very difficult to shake and to have a drug like Narcan with them, it think its great."

Of course, even with Narcan, an overdose can still be deadly.

"Just because Narcan is there, that's not a guarantee. It's helpful. Without it, there's no chance."

Taking a chance to help more people overcome addiction...by first saving a life.

August 31st marks International Overdose Awareness Day. Hope Over Addiction is holding a special event at the Y Lodge to raise local awareness. It kicks off at 11 a.m.