High Powerball jackpot means more business for gas stations

Shoppers at the Winnebago Road Ranger Hope to turn a small purchase into a $700 million Powerball jackpot.

"That's a lot of money To have in your hands, Susan Mowery, a customer says. "I could use that money right now."

While some picked up their lottery ticket during a quick stop along U.S. 20, others also got a quick snack for the road.

"They stop in and get their sodas or cigarettes," Jennifer Lawrence, the Winnebago Road Ranger manager says.

Road Ranger in Winnebago says those extra purchases, on top of buying a lottery ticket, mean more people spend time in their stores.

"It gives them the opportunity to look around see what we've got to offer -- all the different things we have in the store," Lawrence says.

The chain says the high Powerball jackpot is to thank for a seven percent increase in foot traffic at that location compared to last year. It's an uptick management says is welcome.

"It's better for business, it's better for everybody," Lawrence says.

While the gas station says it's a win for them, it's shoppers who hope to see the winning numbers.

"Everyone is so hyped on this so I thought, 'Why not?' I'll get in on the game with them," Mowrey says.

Customers have until 9 p.M. to buy a Powerball ticket before tonight's drawing for the $700 million jackpot.