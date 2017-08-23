Sycamore set for strong season

Sycamore went 5-4 in the regular season last year, then got hot in the playoffs, advancing to the state semifinals. The Spartans are hoping for another big run, plus a better start to the year.

"We know what we can accomplish," senior running back Peyton Wiegmann said. "We have a lot of returners. We're just going to try to not start off so slow like last year and come out strong."

This year's group is confident of what it can accomplish.

"We just want to follow what those guys did and ramp it up sooner in the season so that we're ready to go further," senior wide receiver Luke Ryan said.

Joe Ryan has coached the Spartans to the playoffs in nine of the past ten years. He knows what it takes to help his teams succeed.

"It's a new year," Ryan said. "It's their time. It's their turn to make something happen. Our schedule is pretty tough. So each week is a new adventure for us. I hope we continue to get better everyday."

Sycamore starts its season against Sterling in a rematch of last year's 5-A state quarterfinals, which Sycamore won in dramatic fashion.