Tough Mudder comes back to Rockford this weekend

This weekend, thousands of athletes will flock to Rockford to get tough and muddy.



It's the city's second-ever Tough Mudder race at Rockford's airport.



More than 13,000 people are registered this year, all attempting to jump, crawl, swim, climb and run through a 10-mile course built to withstand even the best athletes. If 10 miles isn't long enough, there are 20 obstacles that will test not only your endurance and agility, but your bravery.



The first wave of the competition begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. It continues starting at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.