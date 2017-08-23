SNAP benefits to be matched with free produce at City Market

Thanks to a new grant, people who use SNAP benefits at City Market can get up to $15 worth of free produce with a coupon.



The grant is through LinkUp Illinois.



City Market leaders say the grant comes at peak season for farmers who grow tomatoes, corn, garlic peaches and squash.



The market is in its second half of the season, which ends Sept. 29. It starts at 3:30 and ends at 8:30 p.m. in downtown Rockford.



