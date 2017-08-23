Rockford, McHenry County collaboration leads to drug arrest

Collaboration between Rockford police and McHenry County Sheriff's deputies leads to the arrest of a man on drug charges.

Jaynell Ross, 37, of Rockford is accused of selling heroin and cocaine, and having a gun illegally. He's being housed in the Winnebago County Jail on no bond, according to Rockford police.

During a month-long investigation, Ross was found in a parking lot on Laramie Lane in Rockford. Officers found cocaine, heroin and a gun during the arrest.

Back in May, Rockford police and McHenry County Sheriff's deputies arrested two men accused of selling marijuana between Rockford and McHenry County.