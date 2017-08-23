High school football preseason AP poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maine South (11) 0-0 127 -

2. Loyola (2) 0-0 107 -

3. Waubonsie Valley 0-0 86 -

4. Lincoln-Way East 0-0 80 -

5. Lyons 0-0 55 -

6. Homewood-Flossmoor 0-0 53 -

7. Palatine 0-0 38 -

8. Marist 0-0 37 -

(tie)Edwardsville 0-0 37 -

10. Naperville Central 0-0 24 -

Others receiving votes: Huntley 17, Brother Rice 13, Hinsdale Central 10, St. Charles East 10, New Trier 9, Oswego 6, Naperville North 2, Barrington 2, Aurora West 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Glenbard West (7) 0-0 130 -

2. East St. Louis (7) 0-0 123 -

3. Lake Zurich 0-0 93 -

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 0-0 79 -

5. Benet 0-0 67 -

6. Normal Community 0-0 48 -

7. St. Rita 0-0 41 -

8. Fenwick 0-0 38 -

9. Glenbard North 0-0 29 -

10. Jacobs 0-0 28 -

Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Plainfield North 13, Batavia 12, Simeon 11, Rolling Meadows 10, St. Charles North 6, Pekin 5, Rockford Auburn 5, Libertyville 4, Glenbrook North 3, Hoffman Estates 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Belleville West 1, Geneva 1, Prospect 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (10) 0-0 134 -

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr.) 0-0 111 -

3. Peoria Central (4) 0-0 105 -

4. Cary-Grove 0-0 90 -

5. Montini 0-0 80 -

6. Lemont 0-0 45 -

7. DeKalb 0-0 31 -

8. Quincy 0-0 29 -

9. Danville 0-0 23 -

10. Rock Island 0-0 22 -

(tie)Nazareth 0-0 22 -

Others receiving votes: Providence 13, Lake Forest 12, St. Laurence 11, Crete-Monee 10, Normal West 7, Rockford Boylan 7, Oak Lawn Richards 6, Grayslake North 5, Vernon Hills 5, Crystal Lake South 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (11) 0-0 123 -

2. Washington (1) 0-0 101 -

3. Sterling 0-0 91 -

4. Highland 0-0 54 -

5. Centralia 0-0 52 -

6. Rochelle 0-0 48 -

7. Sycamore (1) 0-0 47 -

(tie)Metamora 0-0 47 -

9. Woodstock Marian 0-0 39 -

10. Dunlap 0-0 31 -

Others receiving votes: Mahomet-Seymour 19, Peoria Notre Dame 15, Antioch 14, Joliet Catholic 8, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 8, Marion 5, Rich Central 3, Normal University 2, Hillcrest 2, Cahokia 2, Woodstock North 2, Glenbard South 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (11) 0-0 137 -

2. Althoff Catholic (2) 0-0 111 -

3. Herscher (1) 0-0 96 -

4. Canton 0-0 78 -

5. Johnsburg 0-0 60 -

6. Morris 0-0 45 -

7. Dixon 0-0 40 -

8. Columbia 0-0 38 -

9. Effingham 0-0 33 -

10. Taylorville 0-0 29 -

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 24, Breese Mater Dei 22, Geneseo 16, Richmond-Burton 13, Rockford Lutheran 9, Mt. Zion 9, Manteno 4, Coal City 3, Herrin 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (13) 0-0 136 -

2. Tolono Unity 0-0 104 -

3. Monticello 0-0 80 -

4. Byron (1) 0-0 76 -

5. Carlinville 0-0 73 -

6. Bloomington Central Catholic 0-0 64 -

7. Williamsville 0-0 54 -

8. North-Mac 0-0 34 -

9. Vandalia 0-0 30 -

10. Wilmington 0-0 22 -

Others receiving votes: Decatur St. Teresa 21, Elmwood-Brimfield 15, Mt. Carmel 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Newton 9, Bishop McNamara 4, Champaign St. Thomas More 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Breese Central 4, Marshall 4, Greenville 3, St. Bede 3, Beardstown 2.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (4) 0-0 108 -

2. Sterling Newman (5) 0-0 104 -

3. Downs Tri-Valley 0-0 93 -

4. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4) 0-0 89 -

5. Bismarck-Henning 0-0 60 -

6. Annawan Wethersfield 0-0 43 -

7. Hamilton West Hancock 0-0 42 -

8. Farmington 0-0 37 -

9. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0-0 34 -

10. Westville 0-0 26 -

Others receiving votes: Mercer County 20, Momence 17, Rockridge 11, Chicago (Hope) Academy 9, Aurora Christian 5, Eldorado 4, Pana 4, Illini West (Carthage) 3, Red Bud 2, Orion 2, Auburn 2.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (12) 0-0 120 -

2. Tuscola 0-0 105 -

3. Lena-Winslow 0-0 61 -

4. Fulton 0-0 52 -

5. Eastland-Pearl City 0-0 47 -

6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 0-0 45 -

7. Ottawa Marquette 0-0 33 -

8. Athens 0-0 26 -

(tie)Stark County 0-0 26 -

10. Arcola 0-0 24 -

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 23, Aquin 21, LeRoy 14, Shelbyville 13, Hardin (Calhoun) 13, Dakota 9, Warrensburg-Latham 7, Carrollton 7, Kirkland Hiawatha 7, Stockton 2, Greenfield-Northwestern 2, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 2, Fithian Oakwood 1.