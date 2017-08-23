High school football preseason AP poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

High school football preseason AP poll

Posted:

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:


Class 8A
School                                    W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Maine  South  (11)              0-0        127    -     
  2.  Loyola  (2)                         0-0        107    -     
  3.  Waubonsie  Valley              0-0        86      -     
  4.  Lincoln-Way  East               0-0        80      -     
  5.  Lyons                                 0-0        55      -     
  6.  Homewood-Flossmoor          0-0        53      -     
  7.  Palatine                               0-0        38      -     
  8.  Marist                                  0-0        37      -     
(tie)Edwardsville                           0-0        37      -     
10.  Naperville  Central                 0-0        24      -     
   Others receiving votes: Huntley 17, Brother Rice 13, Hinsdale Central 10, St. Charles East 10, New Trier 9, Oswego 6, Naperville North 2, Barrington 2, Aurora West 1, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.


Class 7A
School                                        W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Glenbard  West  (7)               0-0        130    -     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (7)               0-0        123    -     
  3.  Lake  Zurich                          0-0        93      -     
  4.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel             0-0        79      -     
  5.  Benet                                   0-0        67      -     
  6.  Normal  Community               0-0        48      -     
  7.  St.  Rita                                0-0        41      -     
  8.  Fenwick                                0-0        38      -     
  9.  Glenbard  North                      0-0        29      -     
10.  Jacobs                                   0-0        28      -     
   Others receiving votes: Bradley-Bourbonnais 16, Plainfield North 13, Batavia 12, Simeon 11, Rolling Meadows 10, St. Charles North 6, Pekin 5, Rockford Auburn 5, Libertyville 4, Glenbrook North 3, Hoffman Estates 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Belleville West 1, Geneva 1, Prospect 1.


Class 6A
School                                                  W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (10)                            0-0        134    -     
  2.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Spr.)                0-0        111    -     
  3.  Peoria  Central  (4)                            0-0        105    -     
  4.  Cary-Grove                                        0-0        90      -     
  5.  Montini                                              0-0        80      -     
  6.  Lemont                                              0-0        45      -     
  7.  DeKalb                                               0-0        31      -     
  8.  Quincy                                               0-0        29      -     
  9.  Danville                                               0-0        23      -     
10.  Rock  Island                                        0-0        22      -     
(tie)Nazareth                                             0-0        22      -     
   Others receiving votes: Providence 13, Lake Forest 12, St. Laurence 11, Crete-Monee 10, Normal West 7, Rockford Boylan 7, Oak Lawn Richards 6, Grayslake North 5, Vernon Hills 5, Crystal Lake South 1, Riverside-Brookfield 1.


Class 5A
School                               W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Phillips  (11)                  0-0        123    -     
  2.  Washington  (1)             0-0        101    -     
  3.  Sterling                         0-0        91      -     
  4.  Highland                       0-0        54      -     
  5.  Centralia                       0-0        52      -     
  6.  Rochelle                        0-0        48      -     
  7.  Sycamore  (1)                0-0        47      -     
(tie)Metamora                        0-0        47      -     
  9.  Woodstock  Marian         0-0        39      -     
10.  Dunlap                            0-0        31      -     
   Others receiving votes: Mahomet-Seymour 19, Peoria Notre Dame 15, Antioch 14, Joliet Catholic 8, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 8, Marion 5, Rich Central 3, Normal University 2, Hillcrest 2, Cahokia 2, Woodstock North 2, Glenbard South 1, Decatur MacArthur 1.


Class 4A
School                                         W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Rochester  (11)                       0-0        137    -     
  2.  Althoff  Catholic  (2)                 0-0        111    -     
  3.  Herscher  (1)                           0-0        96      -     
  4.  Canton                                    0-0        78      -     
  5.  Johnsburg                               0-0        60      -     
  6.  Morris                                     0-0        45      -     
  7.  Dixon                                      0-0        40      -     
  8.  Columbia                                 0-0        38      -     
  9.  Effingham                                0-0        33      -     
10.  Taylorville                                0-0        29      -     
   Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 24, Breese Mater Dei 22, Geneseo 16, Richmond-Burton 13, Rockford Lutheran 9, Mt. Zion 9, Manteno 4, Coal City 3, Herrin 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.


Class 3A
School                                                                W-L      Pts      Prv
  1.  IC  Catholic  (13)                                            0-0      136      -     
  2.  Tolono  Unity                                                  0-0      104      -     
  3.  Monticello                                                      0-0      80        -     
  4.  Byron  (1)                                                       0-0      76        -     
  5.  Carlinville                                                       0-0      73        -     
  6.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic                         0-0      64        -     
  7.  Williamsville                                                    0-0      54        -     
  8.  North-Mac                                                       0-0      34        -     
  9.  Vandalia                                                          0-0      30        -     
10.  Wilmington                                                      0-0      22        -     
   Others receiving votes: Decatur St. Teresa 21, Elmwood-Brimfield 15, Mt. Carmel 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Newton 9, Bishop McNamara 4, Champaign St. Thomas More 4, St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Breese Central 4, Marshall 4, Greenville 3, St. Bede 3, Beardstown 2.


Class 2A
School                                                 W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Maroa-Forsyth  (4)                           0-0        108    -     
  2.  Sterling  Newman  (5)                       0-0        104    -     
  3.  Downs  Tri-Valley                             0-0        93      -     
  4.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw  (4)                0-0        89      -     
  5.  Bismarck-Henning                            0-0        60      -     
  6.  Annawan  Wethersfield                     0-0        43      -     
  7.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                  0-0        42      -     
  8.  Farmington                                       0-0        37      -     
  9.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley                 0-0        34      -     
10.  Westville                                          0-0        26      -     
   Others receiving votes: Mercer County 20, Momence 17, Rockridge 11, Chicago (Hope) Academy 9, Aurora Christian 5, Eldorado 4, Pana 4, Illini West (Carthage) 3, Red Bud 2, Orion 2, Auburn 2.


Class 1A
School                                                   W-L        Pts    Prv
  1.  Forreston  (12)                                  0-0        120    -     
  2.  Tuscola                                            0-0        105    -     
  3.  Lena-Winslow                                    0-0        61      -     
  4.  Fulton                                               0-0        52      -     
  5.  Eastland-Pearl  City                           0-0        47      -     
  6.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)             0-0        45      -     
  7.  Ottawa  Marquette                             0-0        33      -     
  8.  Athens                                              0-0        26      -     
  (tie)Stark  County                                    0-0        26      -     
10.  Arcola                                                0-0        24      -     
   Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 23, Aquin 21, LeRoy 14, Shelbyville 13, Hardin (Calhoun) 13, Dakota 9, Warrensburg-Latham 7, Carrollton 7, Kirkland Hiawatha 7, Stockton 2, Greenfield-Northwestern 2, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 2, Fithian Oakwood 1.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.