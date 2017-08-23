Police ask for community's help finding Emily Anderson

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman.

Emily Anderson was last seen over two months ago in Loves Park. Loves Park Police say they believe someone has more information about her disappearance and are asking for the community's help in finding her.

"Someone knows what happened to her that night," Loves Park Police Sergeant Michael Landman told the media Wednesday morning. "The family needs answers. We are just asking the community come forward with that information."

Anderson was last seen in the early morning hours Sunday, June 19. Since then Loves Park Police and the community have been actively searching for her.

Numerous vigils and search parties have taken place and police say they have received multiple leads, but they are still looking for more answers.

"We do feel that there are people out there that have more information about her activities that night and that morning and haven't come forward. Maybe they just need that little nudge to do that. But I think there is someone out there that has more than been told," Landman says.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Emily Anderson is asked to contact Loves Park Police, 815-654-5015.