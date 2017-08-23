Galena named one of the best small towns in America

A city in the stateline gets big recognition for being a best small town in the United States.

Hotel review website Oyster named Galena, Illinois in its Best Small Towns in America.

The article cites the city, with a population of about 3,400, has numerous 19th-century attractions and a main street with several small businesses in turn-of-the-century buildings. It says visitors can also enjoy the great outdoors with hiking, biking and boating on the Galena River, which runs through the heart of the city.

Galena's visitor website lists several things to do, such as the Galena Country Fair in Grant Park coming up in October.