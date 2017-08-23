Rockford Police: Suspect stole vehicle, attacked officer

A Rockford man is now in jail after police say they found him driving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Anthony Taylor, 32, has been charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Taylor is also wanted out of Boone County for disorderly conduct and by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation.

Police say officers were called out to the On the Go gas station, 2627 Auburn Street, around 11 p.m. Monday on a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police he went inside the store and when he came out found that his vehicle was gone.

Police found the vehicle about two hours later in the area of Auburn and Kilburn, then followed it to the 1300 block of Taylor Street, where the driver parked.

Officers say Taylor was driving the vehicle, and when they approached him he hit one of the officers, then ran away. Police caught Taylor and arrested him after a short chase.

Taylor is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. The officer who was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment to minor injuries and released.

Police say there was a 35-year-old passenger in the vehicle with Taylor, but he was released without being charged.