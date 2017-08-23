Loves Park Police investigating hit-and-run - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Loves Park Police investigating hit-and-run

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
LOVES PARK (WREX) -

Loves Park Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred overnight. 

Police say a driver hit a bicyclist riding southbound in the 6200 block of Forest Hills Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. 

The bicyclist was hit from behind by the car. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries. 

Police are now searching for a white Volkswagen sedan with front end and passenger side mirror damage.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Loves Park Police, 815-654-5015, or the Winnebago County non-emergency number, 815-282-2600. 

