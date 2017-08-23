Vacant home goes up in flames on Bruce Street Wednesday morning

A vacant home goes up in flames early Wednesday morning.

The building at 809 Bruce Street is now uninhabitable as a result of the fire, according to the Rockford Fire Department. The first engine arrived on scene within 3 minutes of the call and brought under control in 15 minutes. The fire caused extensive damage to the first and second floors, as well as the attic. Damage is estimated at $35,000. No injuries were reported and no one was there at the time of the fire.

Rockford fire officials have not yet indicated this fire could be arson. The incident is under investigation.