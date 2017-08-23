Rockford man accused of sexually assaulting child

Rockford Police say a suspect has turned himself into authorities in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Shanan Berry, 28, of Rockford, has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police say officers from the Sensitive Crimes Unit have been investigating the alleged sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 for the past several months.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office recently issued a warrant for Berry, who turned himself in Tuesday night.

Berry is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $200,000 bond.