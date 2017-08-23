Rockford man sentenced to almost 9 years on gun charges

A Rockford man will spend 8 years and 7 months in prison on federal gun charges.

A U.S. District Judge sentenced Deonta Newton, 29, to 103 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release. Newton pleaded guilty to gun charges stemming from an incident on July 18, 2016.

According to police, Newton was the passenger in a car that was parked at a convenience store on Rockford's west side. A blue minivan pulled up next to the car Newton was in and began firing toward him. Newton took off running with a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. When the blue minivan left, Newton returned to the car. He and the driver went to a resident where police say Newton hid the gun in the basement. Officers at the Rockford Police Department later searched the home and seized the gun.

Newton was sentenced in federal court under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program. The program is an effort to attack gun crimes by reviewing defendants for federal prosecution to obtain the harshest penalties for the most dangerous people.