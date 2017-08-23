Byron Generating Station Unit 2 to celebrate 30 years with public open house

One of our area's most visible structures will be open to the public on Monday, Aug. 28 to help celebrate 30 years in business.

The Byron Generating Station will hold a free open house from 4 to 7 p.m. at its on-site training center, located at 4450 N. German Church Road in Byron.

Visitors will be allowed to tour the plant's control room simulator, which is used for training reactor operators.

Plant employees and technical experts will be on hand to educate visitors about plant operations , site maintenance, engineering practices, environmental stewardship, radiological safety and emergency preparedness.

If you are interested in attending the open house, please register by clicking here: