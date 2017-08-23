Local non-profit named semifinalist in competition to help people over 50

A Rockford non-profit is vying for a $50,000 prize and it's all for a good cause within the community.

One BodyCollaboratives was selected out of a field of 180 applicants for their Compassionate Impacts project. The goal of the project is to create a platform for adults over 50 to get connected as mentors, tutors, coaches, drivers, professional service volunteers and more.

The competition will award $50,000 each to two winners with innovative ideas to engaging people over 50 in improving the lives of children and youth.

"It's basically projects that involve older adults in the communities they serve that they serve and matching them with youths in the community with programming," Senior Leader of OneBody Collaboratives, Mary Cacioppi said.

The organization is one of 15 semifinalists in the contest. You can vote for the local team here. Voting is open until Aug. 31.



