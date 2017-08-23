Minnesota woman in deadly I-90 crash identified

The Minnesota woman who died after a crash on I-90 Monday is identified.
The Winnebago County Coroner says 28-year-old Nery Demancia, of St. Paul, Minn. died after the car she was in rolled over on I-90 near the Genoa Road exit in Boone County. Authorities say she and a 2-year-old child were ejected from the car. The child had minor injuries. A man in the car also had minor injuries.
The coroner says her cause of death is blunt force trauma to the chest. Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.
