Identity released of man killed in Winnebago County crash

Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a car crash in Winnebago County over the weekend.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 32-year-old Louis Castillo, of Belvidere, died of blunt trauma of the dead due to a motor vehicle collision.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of Blackhawk and Perryville roads in Winnebago County just after 7:15 a.m. Sunday for a single vehicle crash. He was pronounced dead at 8:04 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Casitllo's car left the road and stopped several hundred feet away with extensive damage. He was the only person inside the car at the time.

The crash is now under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.