Rockford mail fraud

A Rockford man is facing more charges in a scheme to defraud more than 100 clients of more than 800-thousand dollars.

Todd Fendler has been charged with 19 counts of wire fraud and one count of mail fraud. Fendler operated several insurance companies in Rockford.

Federal prosecutors said he took client's personal information to make withdrawals from victim's accounts. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250-thousand dollars.