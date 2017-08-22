Barber Colman site to get cleared of leftover contaminants, prepped for future development

The Barber Colman site still has lingering contaminants left over from its days as a manufacturing hub.

"It still has the impact of being used by the industry for over 80 years," says City of Rockford Planning Administrator Wayne Dust. "It's really not safe for the average person to be out there especially for younger people,children."

Which is why the city has secured of thousands of dollars in grant funding to clean it up. On Monday night aldermen gave the OK to use that money on things like ground and soil treatment. The city says the goal is transform the now vacant site into a space that will house Rock Valley College's Technical Career Training and Education Center. Alderman Venita Hervey has been vocal about seeing the vacant space in her ward brought back to life.

"That's what trips my trigger, it's going to fill an immediate need. It's not build it and they will come. We've got the the people waiting especially the employers waiting on these skills. It'll be a big plus for all of us."

Hervey says shes cautiously optimistic about the new momentum.

"The city does not have the money to take on a project this massive."

In July the city applied for a more than $3 million federal grant to make a dent in what's estimated at $9 million of total renovations. If it gets the grant, the city is banking on RVC and Winnebago County to help split the final cost.

"We were kind of waiting to see how the grant application would go, I've given some of my board members a heads up that if this goes forward, we're going to have the conversation where maybe we good look to be partner as far as funding and to make this project possible," says Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney.

Haney says the plan would still need approval from the entire board. But he says it's hard to deny the impact the project could have on the region.

"This is bigger than the city of Rockford in my opinion. It will impact every of the 20 districts inside Winnebago County it will effect every county that touches Winnebago County."

The city says there's no word on when the decision on the federal grant will be released.