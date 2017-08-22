Dixon looks to extend historic playoff run

Dixon's football team has accomplished something that has never been done in school history. The Dukes have made the playoffs three straight years, and they're looking to add to the historic run.

"Our biggest motivation is getting to the playoffs for a fourth year," senior wide receiver and cornerback Joshua Dallas said. "Setting more history like we did last year, but setting the bar higher."

The Dukes finished 8-3 last year, with a second round playoff exit. They're hoping to go even deeper in the postseason this year after going through a tough Big Northern Conference.

"How far we go in setting that new record is really up to how well we can play," senior wide receiver and safety Jared Harrison said.

Dixon opens the season on the road at Mendota.