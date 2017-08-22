Midtown Ethnic Festival coming up this weekend

Celebrating Rockford's cultural diversity-- that's the idea behind a festival taking place in midtown this weekend.

The 4th annual Midtown Ethnic Festival and parade will fill 7th street on Sunday.



The event will feature a variety of ethnic food, music, dance as well as a genealogy area to trace back your heritage.

Organizers say it's a great way to bring different cultures of Rockford together.

We have over 50 different ethnic communities in Rockford.



"And people don't know that and they don't get to see it all together. A very colorful and fun event," said Dori Kearney, the director of development at the Midtown District.

The ethnic festival and parade is this Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. on the grounds of the RPS 205 administration building.

