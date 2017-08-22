Ware has South Beloit believing

Jason Ware enters his third season as South Beloit's head coach, and he has his team believing it can make the playoffs. The Sobos fell just one win short last year, with a two-point loss coming back to bite them. This year, the Sobos are confident they can become playoff eligible.

"Doing the little things that champions do," Ware said. "Acting like champions, practicing like champions, thinking like champions."

That championship mentality has been lacking in South Beloit since the team won a state title in 2002. That was the last time the Sobos made the playoffs. This year's team wants to end that streak.

The Sobos went from a winless season two years ago to four wins last year. They changed conferences from the NUIC to the NAC, but they also changed their mindset.

"We played as a team last year which is different from years past," offensive lineman and linebacker Seth Norris said. "It led to a big difference."

The Sobos hope that mentality continues as they open the season Friday night against the River Valley Co-op.