A-FC Raiders Ready to End Playoff Drought

Ashton-Franklin Center has been on the outside of the 1-A playoff picture since 2005, but they believe they have the right recipe to end that streak this year.

The Raiders bring back a big senior class as A-FC enters the seventh season of head coach Brad Winterland's tenure. They are working hard in practice ahead of Week 1 on their triple option attack.

"That's where we'll give defenses trouble," says Winterland, breaking down A-FC's triple option. "If they find ways to stop us, we could be in trouble. Everything we do revolves around that, once we get that going, we're in good shape."

"I've been a part of this for a while now," says senior lineman Michael Thompson. "It took me two years to get it down...everything is coming together."

Thompson had one final thought to his NUIC neighbors as the Raiders get ready for River Ridge on Friday.

"From our past records, we should have doubters, but it's a new year, a new us, and we're going to do something special this year."