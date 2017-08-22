FNF Preseason Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our preseason Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. East E-Rabs - Gary Griffin has this team trending upward, and don't be surprised if the E-Rabs are contenders in the NIC-10 this season.

12. Dixon Dukes - Dixon returns a lot of talent from a team that's made three straight playoff appearances. The Dukes should contend in the Big Northern.

11. Auburn Knights - Dan Appino lost several big guys up front to graduation, but looks to play fast to make up for the lack of size.

10. Harlem Huskies - Jim Morrow always finds a way to get his team to the playoffs, and will use several weapons to try to replace the production of the NIC-10's all-time leading rusher, Brenton Shaw.

9. Rochelle Hubs - Rochelle has missed the playoffs the past couple of years, but Kevin Crandall has some talent coming back, and this is his 24th and final season at the helm of the Hubs, so he hopes the kids play inspired football this season.

8. Genoa-Kingston Cogs - The Cogs are fresh off an undefeated season with a trip to the state quarterfinals. Their 11 wins were the most since winning a state title in 1977. They have a new coach this year, 2004 Byron grad Chad Wilmarth, so the Cogs hope to keep the program rolling.

7. Eastland/Pearl City Wildcatz - Randy Asche's team won a state title in 2014, when the seniors on this year's team were freshmen. The Wildcatz are hungry for a state title, and they have the talent to contend in a tough conference.

6. Hononegah Indians - Brian Zimmerman has his style of play fully installed, so expect a more spread out offense and a usual stout Hononegah defense to carry them into NIC-10 contention.

5. Aquin Bulldogs - Aquin returns 10 seniors this year from a team that made it to the 1-A state quarterfinals last year, and should be a factor in the NUIC Upstate.

4. Boylan Titans - Last year's NIC-10 champs return a lot of veterans on both sides of the football, particularly up front. They should lead the way for the Titans to contend in the NIC-10.

3. Byron Tigers - Byron finished as co-champions in the Big Northern after an undefeated regular season last year. The Tigers return plenty of talent from that team, and Jeff Boyer keeps finding ways to help his team improve.

2. Lena-Winslow Panthers - Ric Arand's team always makes the playoffs, and he has talented running back Rahveon Valentine back for his senior year, so the Panthers should be a factor in a loaded NUIC.

1. Forreston Cardinals - The defending 1-A state champs return a lot of weapons from last year's title team, so Denny Diduch has these guys primed for another strong season in Forreston.