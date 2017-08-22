First Free Rockford raises money for Tabitha Centers

Breaking the cycle of human trafficking worldwide, that's the goal of a Rockford church.

First Free Rockford is raising money for its Tabitha Centers Initiative.

The centers provide resources to women and children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The church set a $30,000 goal but after just 3 months raised nearly $140,000.

That means it can build nearly 100 Tabitha Centers.

These Tabitha Centers are places that rescue women from prostitution.

They teach them a skill whether it's cooking, sewing, cosmetology or hair dressing whatever it may be so they're able to find viable means of employment.

The church plans to bring a similar initiative someday to Rockford.