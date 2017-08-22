RPS 205 high schools see success with academy program

Getting kids interested in learning is the goal of every teacher.

"Every student should have a reason to be in school and I think the academy model gives us that reason," said Jefferson High School Executive Principal Don Rundall.

Under that model, students are placed into academies or career-specific learning communities within the school, such as health sciences or engineering.

"Imagine how much more math you're going to learn, if you know why you're learning math," said college and career-ready academy coach

Rps 205 high schools adopted the academy model back in 2012.

Since then, it's seen a change.

"Our graduation rate has gone up, our attendance rate has gone up, our truancy rate has gone down, and our discipline has decreased considerably."



At Jefferson, the attendance rates have gone up 7 percent and unexcused absences have dropped.

But it's not all about the numbers, administrators say the biggest results can be seen in the students.

"A couple of kids have told us that, 'we're in the program because we like school and this is helping us stay in school, because before we didn't have this and there was really not reason to be in school," said Rundall.

For students like Chrissy Lowery and Montez Soliz, it's been instrumental in starting them on the long path of becoming orthopedic surgeons.

"It's really helped me be and pursue the medical field," said Chrissy.

"I probably wouldn't really be steering towards health sciences, like I knew I wanted to do it, but i wouldn't be this invested as I am in now," said Montez.

An investment these teachers say is key to helping students like Chrissy and Montez succeed beyond the classroom.

Rockford is only the third school district in the country to adopt an academy model.