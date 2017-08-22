Village of Winnebago to move forward with plan to build hotel



Cheryl Woolever says she's seen many changes throughout the years in the Village of Winnebago.



"It just used to be down here on main street," She said.

Now, one more change might be rolling in. Leaders say they want a hotel near U.S. 20. The village commissioned a study last winter to look in to the number of events such as sports tournaments, weddings and class reunions in the area that draw in visitors. The results are back and they show the village would benefit from adding a hotel.

"You wouldn't think about a small town like Winnebago would be able to sustain a hotel, but when you think about the surrounding area and the travelers that we have coming down U.S. 20 everyday people coming down to Rockford for all different kinds of events," Frank Eubank, the village president says.

Leaders say it's enough reason for them to want to move forward. But, they say the challenge now is finding a developer to take on the project.

"We don't really have any investors in place or we don't have any hotel chains knocking on our door asking to build a hotel," Eubank says.

But, neighbor Kim Wiegers says she isn't sold on the idea.

"One of the reasons we moved to Winnebago was for the cornfields and the soybean fields and you could look and see the rolling hills," Wiegers says.

As for Woolever, She says she welcomes the change.

"We're a little town and everything grows. Sometimes you don't want it to grow, but it's better for the community if you do grow," Woolever says.

A number of other smaller towns in our area are looking to cash in on hotels, including Rockton and Belvidere.