Rock County to get $150K for sale of sex offenders property

Rock County will cash in after selling the property of a convicted sex offender.



On Wednesday, Sheriff Robert Spoden will receive a check for $153,660.07 from the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.



The check represents proceeds from the sale of convicted sex offender David Wenzel's property. Officials say Wenzel, 59, used his home to manufacture child pornography.



On March 26, 2015, the Rock County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Wenzel's residence after a report he had a video camera hidden in his bathroom. Officials seized DVDs and VHS tapes, some of which showed Wenzel sexually assaulting a child.



Wenzel was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. In addition to the prison term, a judge ordered he forfeit his property to the government. The property sold through the Federal Asset Forfeiture Program.