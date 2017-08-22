Can you keep your solar eclipse glasses for 2024?

The Great American Eclipse is over — so what do you do with your coveted safety glasses?



If your glasses are made by one of the 12 eclipse glasses makers that meet the requirements of NASA and American Astrological Standards, they're good forever. That means if they're not scratched, torn or punctured you can use them the next time a total solar eclipse drifts over America on April 8, 2024.



The companies are listed here or they'll have an ISO number of 2312-2.



If you don't want to hold on to them, some organizations are encouraging you to pop out the lenses and recycle them.



You can also donate them. Astronomers Without Borders are collecting the glasses to send to schools in South America and Asia for a 2019 eclipse.



You can send yours to:

Explore Scientific

1010 S. 48th St.

Springdale, AR 72762