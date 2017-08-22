LIHEAP applications to begin October 1

The State of Illinois has announced that it will begin accepting applications for winter heating assistance for seniors and people with disabilities beginning October 1.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a state and federally funded energy assistance program for low-income families to help pay heating bills.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Applications are processed through a network of 35 local administering agencies around the state, including at the Rockford Human Services Department,

555 North Court Street, Suite 301.

To apply, customers must bring: proof of income from all household members, a copy of their heating and electric bills, a copy of their rental agreement, social security numbers and proof that the household receives some sort of aid like SNAP.

Click here for more details and application locations.