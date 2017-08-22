Rockford man facing federal bank robbery charges

A Rockford man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with an armed bank robbery that occurred inside a grocery store earlier this summer.

Demontrion Phillips, 23, of Rockford, has been charged armed bank robbery.

Authorities say Phillips walked into the Alpine Bank located inside the Schnucks at 2642 Charles Street in Rockford on July 17 armed with a BB gun and stole $28,309 before running away.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Phillips, who is currently in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Phillips now faces up to 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.