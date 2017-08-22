Local teachers up for Illinois "Teacher of the Year"

Two local educators are in the running for Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Morgan Teske, an English teacher at East High School in Rockford, and Teresa Eden from Monroe Center Grade School in Ogle County, are both up for the award

Teske says he is honored to be nominated for this award.

"While it's really nice to be recognized individually, what I do day to day is representative of so many other teachers in this district that give so much of themselves everyday for our students and our community," Teske says.

Teske and Eden are two of the 10 finalists for Teacher of the Year.

The two were selected as finalists from 234 nominations around the state. The winner will be announced October 28.