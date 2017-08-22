Beloit College lists facts about class of 2021

This year's college freshmen were born in 1999, which makes them the last class to be born in the 20th century. And Beloit College's mindset list has a lot of us feeling pretty old.

The college says this is the first generation where having a cell phone meant always having the internet in your pocket. It's the first generation where laptops were always outselling desktop computers. For these students, Germany's government has always been in Berlin. And most don't know what a floppy disk is.

If you want to feel really old you can see Beloit College's entire Mindset list here.