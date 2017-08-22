Powerball jackpot hits $700 million

Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is now up to $700 million, which is the second largest jackpot in the game's history.
The drawing Wednesday will be the 21st since the last time there was a winner on June 10 in California.
While the jackpot is at $700 million, the cash value sits at $443.3 million.
Each ticket costs $2 and the overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 in 292,201,338.
The next drawing takes place at 9:59 p.m. central time Wednesday.
