Rockford condemns hate speech during City Council meeting Monday night

The Rockford City Council took a step towards condemning hate speech and white supremacy in the city during their meeting Monday night.

Aldermen introduced a resolution condemning hate speech and white supremacist groups in the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia after a white nationalist rally turned deadly two weeks ago.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says that while that violent act didn't happen here in the Stateline, it is something Rockford should not ignore.

"One person stated to me you should just focus on the budget and not worry about race politics," McNamara said Monday. "Some of those things really bug me because if we don't unify our community, the budget's going to be the least of our concerns."

Mayor McNamara also said there is "unequivocally" no place for hate in Rockford.

The resolution supported a state house bill that also condemned hate speech and white supremacy.