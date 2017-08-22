More officers in Chicago police department get body cameras

Chicago's police department is moving closer to its goal of issuing body cameras to every patrol officer in the city.

The department says in a news release that officers in three more districts will be issued cameras. The department started issuing the cameras in 2015 and says it expects to have uniformed officers in each of the city's 22 police districts wearing them by the end of this year.

A growing number of departments around the country are equipping their officers with body cameras.

In Chicago, the cameras are part of the department's effort to regain public trust in the wake of a number of officer-involved shootings. That effort intensified after the 2015 release of a video that showed a white officer fatally shoot black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.