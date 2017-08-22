Alignment Rockford to hold annual academy expo

Rockford 9th graders will get a sneak peak at career options as they prepare to select their career academy.
Alignment Rockford is hosting a career expo that will provide students the opportunity to discuss their career options with industry experts.
Area professionals will stand at booths, and discuss the ins and outs of their field of interest.
The expo will be held Wednesday, October 4 at the Indoor Sports Center at Sportscore two in Loves Park.
According to Alignment Rockford, more volunteers are still needed to host a booth.
Here are the areas that still need a booth:
Business Management
Accounting and Finance
Graphics/Media Production
Modern World Languages/Interpreters
Studio Art
Performance Production
Fitness and Wellness
Architecture
Engineering
Manufacturing Operations
Transportation/Logistics
Land and Resource Management
Performing Arts
Healthcare
