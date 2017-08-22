Eclipse offers chance for extra science education

The total solar eclipse offered more than just something to look at in the sky. Schools and Rockford Discovery Center all had viewing events and educational opportunities for those in attendance.

Roscoe Middle School held an eclipse party for its students. The kids played trivia and watched a NASA feed of the eclipse while listening to a DJ outside the school. The school had 650 kids view the eclipse outside and they will only have to wait seven more years to see the next one.

The Rockford Discovery Center also held viewing events today for people who were interested in the biggest celestial event in the last century. A couple hundred people came out to learn what makes an eclipse possible and how to safely view one. Those on hand also had the chance to learn how to make viewing glasses out of simple materials.

The next total solar eclipse is on April 8th, 2024.