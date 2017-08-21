Janesville man arrested for 8th OWI

For the 8th time a Janesville man faces drunk driving charges.

Police say Daniel Rivers was driving into oncoming traffic near East Centerway Street and Milton Avenue.



When officers tried to stop him they say Rivers kept driving and sped-up to 60 miles an hour.

Eventually they say Rivers pulled over and he was arrested.



Police charged the 55-year-old with his 8th OWI as well as failing to stop for an officer.