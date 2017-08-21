Road work near Stillman Valley starts Tuesday

Drivers prepare for some big construction near Stillman Valley.
That work starts Tuesday on Route 72 from Stillman Valley to I-39.
The 8-mile section will get pavement repairs and resurfacing.
Sidewalk and ramp work will also be done in Davis Junction.
Expect lane closures and watch out for crews on the road during working hours.
