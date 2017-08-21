Labor Day patrols start now in Winnebago County

Labor Day is still two weeks away, but the Winnebago County Sheriff wants you to know extra patrols will be on the road that weekend.
The sheriff's office reminds drivers that Labor Day weekend is one of the most deadly on Illinois roads.
Its "Drive Sober or get Pulled Over" campaign began Monday and will have extra officers on patrol until Sept. 5.
