The death investigation continues on human remains found last week in Durand.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says everything is pushed back to the end of the week.

He says at that time, more forensic teams will come.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office got a call about the human remains inside a home on the 15000 block of Wheeler Rd.

Officials say they're still investigating.