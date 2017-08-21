Airport expansion brings new jobs to Rockford region

New construction breaks ground at Chicago Rockford International Airport on Monday.

A $10.5 million dollar grant from the FAA will pay to update the passenger terminal and expand the airport's cargo apron.

This is the second part in a 3-phase terminal expansion plan. Since 2015, the airport has received nearly $17 million in federal funding to move forward with the project.

And with the new expansion, comes new economic development.

"This is a key economic driver in this community," said Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.



"This airport is an engine in growth," said Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

"The impact of what the airport could mean for our community and our region long term, I don't think it could be understated," said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

One of the biggest impacts is in employment. RFD executive director Mike Dunn says expanding the cargo apron could add as many as 75 new jobs.

That's to keep up with growing demand. Dunn says cargo operations at the airport expanded by nearly 40 percent this year.

"We needed to push the good to go button through to allow us to start construction, because coming up in October, November, December is our heavy season."

Area leaders say having that growing operation at the airport creates a sort of trickle down effect on the rest of the economy.

"When you look at the development, what we've done along Main Street, now you see the airport connected by improved infrastructure to our our central business district downtown, there's a lot of possibilities," said Haney.

Possibilities that include tourism, as more airlines look to add flights into and out of Rockford's new passenger terminal.

"These are airlines that we hope will end up flying into Rockford on some what of a regular basis which is very good news."

Good news that RFD says should land Rockford on the right path toward continued economic growth.