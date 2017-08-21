Sacred Heart takes leap of faith with brand new football team

Rockford's Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Academy will field a football team this season, making IHSA history in the process. After forming a co-op with Warren in recent years, the Guardians have branched off on their own.

How do you build something from nothing?

A school with 28 students, with a dozen playing football.

"Initial thought, let's do it."

"It seemed really distant and far away, didn't think it was going to happen."

"I was pretty excited but it looked like we maybe wouldn't have a football team. We have enough people now, so it's good."

Those are just a few snap thoughts from the players, and they'll need everyone to contribute. Their smallest player stands 5'1'' and weighs 95 pounds.

"Every team I've taken over has been an underdog, so this is no different," says head coach John Guth, who lead the Pecatonica girls basketball team to a historic regional title this past winter. This is uncharted territory on the gridiron.

"I've never really backed away from a challenge and I've got the challenge of a lifetime right here."

Sacred Heart is the smallest IHSA sanctioned football team ever, but the Guardians are no strangers to the game. Their signal caller picked up a football at age six, and now has the reins of the offense.

"Big responsibility, quarterback is the main guy on the team and he's usually the captain," says Paul Bageanis. "You bring the guys together, make sure everyone has a good attitude."

They need that razor sharp focus to learn the playbook from a coach with almost 20 years of experience in the NIC-10.

"I introduced the triple option," says Guth. "I figure the best way to move the football is move downhill, and downhill in a hurry."

Their margin for error when it comes to health is slim, but even they're astonished at the feat of fielding this team.

How do you build something from nothing? One part Rudy, one part Rocky, one part little engine that could, last part Don Quixote.

An impossible, quixotic dream, now a reality for Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.