Senior-heavy squad leads Aquin into new season

The Aquin Bulldogs bring ten seniors into the 2017 high school football season, a big crop of returners from last year's team that advanced to the 1-A quarterfinals.

"We're fast, we're a fast team and we're physical," says senior Nathan Meyers. "We don't have many kids so we beat up on each other. Everybody gets more reps because of the few numbers we have."

Despite the small school hurdles, Aquin has been a regular NUIC contender and has made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. One of two double-digit win campaigns came in 2016, when the Bulldogs finished 10-2.

"You have expectations but things can change in a heartbeat," says head coach Troy Barr. "Cautiously optimistic is the best way to put it."

Aquin's season kicks off at home in Freeport this Friday against Hiawatha.